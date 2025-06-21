A$AP Rocky Ray-Ban Campaign Brings Harlem to the Spotlight

A$AP Rocky's Ray-Ban Campaign as Ray-Ban’s Creative Director is a striking example of how fashion can stay rooted in community while pushing boundaries. Unveiled around June 20, 2025, the new visuals spotlight the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Puffer. It's a bold rework of the classic Wayfarer silhouette with chunkier, inflated frames.

The Harlem-born rapper didn’t just model for the campaign, he directed, conceptualized, and cast it himself. Shot entirely in his neighborhood, the campaign features friends, locals, and creatives from the area, giving it an authentic edge that’s rare in legacy brand marketing.

It feels lived-in and raw but still carries that high-fashion polish. It’s exactly the type of creative direction you’d expect from someone who’s long straddled the line between streetwear and luxury.

The commercial show Rocky in his element with alleyways, rooftop hangs, and sidewalk shots that feel candid but intentional. The “Puffer” frames pop in each shot, and the casting choices give the campaign real texture.

With this launch, Rocky’s clearly making a statement, not just about eyewear, but about what Ray-Ban can be when it moves with culture rather than chasing it.

A$AP Rocky’s Ray-Ban Wayfarer Puffer

The A$AP Rocky Ray-Ban commercial, set in his native Harlem, showcases a raw and authentic street vibe. It features Rocky himself, alongside friends and local creatives, modeling the new "Wayfarer Puffer" sunglasses.

The visuals are gritty yet stylish, blending everyday urban scenes with high-fashion aesthetics. Close-ups emphasize the unique "puffy" frames and the Wayfarer's iconic silhouette, while the overall direction highlights community and genuine self-expression.

Rocky’s influence on Ray-Ban feels like more than just a celebrity endorsement, it’s a cultural shift. He’s bringing a new energy to a heritage brand, one rooted in storytelling, identity, and community.