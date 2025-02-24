A$AP Rocky Walks Out Court With Ray-Bans On Right Into The Brand's First-Ever Creative Director Position

A$AP Rocky joins the Ray-Bans empire.

Out of court and acquitted, A$AP Rocky steps on the scene as the first-ever Creative Director of Ray-Bans eyewear. The announcement came Friday, Feb. 21, just days after his acquittal in a Los Angeles felony assault trial. Known for his deep ties to fashion, Rocky has appeared in major campaigns, collaborated with Puma, and now serves as co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala. In his new role, he will lead creative initiatives and help shape Ray-Ban’s future through its Ray-Ban Studios division.

His first project launches in April with the brand’s Blacked Out Collection, a modern take on Ray-Ban’s Mega Icons line. Featuring bold, reimagined frames with gold-plated details and ultra-black lenses, the collection blends classic style with contemporary design. Rocky’s role allows him to create custom eyewear, direct campaigns, and redesign retail spaces with influences from music, fashion, and the arts. “I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to evolve while staying true to its roots,” Rocky said. “I’m excited to contribute to its legacy and help shape the future of an iconic brand.”

A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Deal

Ray-Ban President Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio praised Rocky’s vision, calling him a pioneering artist whose creativity aligns with the brand’s DNA. “For nearly 80 years, Ray-Ban has been at the forefront of cultural revolutions, shaping and reshaping style,” he said. “Rocky embodies that same fearless spirit.” The appointment follows Rocky’s legal victory earlier in the week. A jury acquitted him of two felony assault charges related to a 2021 incident involving former friend A$AP Relli. The verdict, delivered after three hours of deliberation, spared him a possible 24-year prison sentence.

Beyond his work with Ray-Ban, Rocky remains immersed in the fashion world. In October, he was named a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and honorary chair LeBron James. The event, set for May 5, will celebrate the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” He’s also keeping fans on edge with teasers for his long-awaited album, Don’t Be Dumb.

