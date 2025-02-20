Tyler The Creator "Almost Passed Out" When He Heard ASAP Rocky's Not Guilty Verdict

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Tyler The Creator of Odd Future at Scoot Inn at SXSW 2011. © Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
WANG$AP is still going strong.

Tyler The Creator and ASAP Rocky have had a very strong bond for the better part of a decade now. As such, it's no surprise that the Golf Wang boss had some words to say about the Harlem creative's recent not guilty verdict in his assault case over allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli back in 2021. Tyler made some celebratory remarks during his Tuesday (February 18) show in Los Angeles for his CHROMAKOPIA world tour, also thanking his other friends for their constant support.

"I almost passed out when they read the verdict that my brother Rocky is not guilty," Tyler, The Creator told his crowd. "That’s a testament to watch who y’all keep around you, 'cause n***as be jealous, bum-a**, loser-a**, b***h-a** n***as that want to take you down. I'm so grateful for my motherf***ing brothers, I done had the same friends for almost motherf***ing 20 years. I love y'all n***as so goddamn much. I know I say it in 80 songs. But when I tell n***as, 'Don't call me brother, don't call me twin, don't call me king,' I'm not friends with these n***as 'cause they weird and they want to see you f***ing down. So shout out to my motherf***ing brothers that's here, I love y'all to death, on God, n***a. And shout out Rocky, I love you, n***a. My n***a free, yes sir."

ASAP Rocky & Tyler The Creator

For those unaware, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky's bond began circa 2016, and followed rumors of tension between the A$AP Mob and Odd Future. Their working relationship and now-iconic friendship manifested in collabs like "Telephone Calls," "Who Dat Boy," "Potato Salad," "WHARF TALK," and more. Many fans hope that Rocky will pop out for this CHROMAKOPIA tour as a special guest...

However, some of Tyler, The Creator's other industry relationships within hip-hop recently fell under more scrutiny. While Kanye West claims that they're still good, other fans theorized that Tyler's unfollowing of Ye reflected a rift in their bond. Still, all of this is just speculative gossip, so take it with a grain of salt unless you hear it from the "Noid" multi-hyphenate himself.

