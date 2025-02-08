Lil Yachty Takes A Spill Onstage During Tyler, The Creator Concert

1/ST Presents The Inaugural California Crown In Partnership With The h.wood Group At Santa Anita Park
ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Lil Yachty performs at 1/ST presents the inaugural California Crown in partnership with the h.wood group at Santa Anita Park on September 28, 2024 in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for 1/ST and The h.wood Group)
The rapper had a nasty fall.

Lil Yachty opening for Tyler, The Creator makes a lot of sense. Both rappers started off as gimmicky in their tone and their aesthetic. They have both graduated to making more mature and acclaimed music, though. Tyler more than Yachty, but you get the point. We understand why Wolf Haley would bring Boat on tour with him. What he could not have foreseen, though, is that Lil Yachty would have a mishap during one of his opening sets.

The rapper was performing at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum when he lost track of how much room he had. He was performing amidst a sea of green lights. Then, all of a sudden, he took a tumble and jumped off the stage and into the audience. The footage loses sight of Lil Yachty for a bit, but security eventually helps the rapper get back onstage. He took it all in stride. The audience cheered once Boat got back on the stage. He can be seen laughing, and acknowledging how surprising his sudden fall was. "Bro, what the f*ck," he yelled out. "Bro I almost just died!."

Lil Yachty Joked About Almost Dying In Front Of Fans

The bizarre incident did little to deter the audience, though. If anything, it got them more on Lil Yachty's side. They began to chant "Yachty" in an effort to get him to resume his set. He obliged. "Let's keep this sh*t going," he said to wild applause. Lil Yachty has developed as a performer over the years. He claimed Tyler, The Creator was an influence on his improvement as a live artist during a cat with the Grammy site in 2023.

"Tyler, the Creator once had a talk with me," he told the outlet. "And explained to me that, it's not that they don't f*ck with you, it's that they're taking it in. They're comprehending you." The rapper learned that he needed to keep this point in mind when playing in front of a live audience. "They're processing and enjoying it," he explained. "That clicked in me and I got a better understanding of what's going on." We're happy the rapper will live to perform another set.

