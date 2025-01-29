Lil Yachty Admits He Was A “Sh*t Person” To Mariah The Scientist When They Dated

Last October, Mariah The Scientist joined Yung Miami for an episode of the former City Girl's podcast, Caresha Please. During the interview, she was asked whether or not she'd ever written songs for Lil Yachty considering how long they've known each other. She took the opportunity to reveal that she had, and even confirmed that the two of them previously dated. "We dated," she said at the time. "I [actually] met him in high school, but by the time I got to college we started dating a little bit."

She went on to recall writing two different songs for Lil Yachty and gifting them to him on an iPod. Unfortunately, however, she said he refused to listen to them. "He said, 'I don't wanna Joan you,'" she explained. "'So I'm not listening to this sh*t.'" This, of course, was a drastically different story than Yachty told fans in 2023. Amid rampant dating rumors, he denied that he and Mariah were ever more than friends, even criticizing her for not shutting down fans' theories.

Lil Yachty Discusses His Past Relationship With Mariah The Scientist

"Why do y’all keep trying me over this woman," he wrote on X. "I been [quiet] for so long but please stop making up this weird a*s false narrative [...] And the fact Mariah just let all these lies go is weird on me." Now, Yachty has spoken on Mariah once again, this time on an episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay.