Lil Yachty Embraces The Memes After Going Viral For His Haircut

Yachty first debuted the simpler hairstyle at Rolling Loud Miami.

After not really paying attention to all of the jokes around his appearance, Yachty recently reacted and its equally as funny as the video. He hopped on the potentially soon-to-be TikTok to mock his own new meme. He seems to be fully embracing the jokes as he then holds up a random trophy perhaps accepting that he's now going to be reused in other settings on social media. Never change Lil Yachty, never change.

Once again, the Ma$e comparisons came out, in addition to some others. "I swear he gotta be Charlie Wilson grandson 🤣🤣" one suggests. "N**** look like Jordan from the Bernie Mac show," another adds. "He look like a young lil Durk in this," someone else points out. But some cannot get enough of Yachty's frankly goofy reaction to being on the big screen. "What was the finger over the eyebrow with the tongue out about?😂" one fan asked.

On Monday, the New York Knicks hosted the Detroit Pistons. Tons of celebrities were courtside, with the Let's Start Here. visionary being one of them. The home squad's social media page shared a short of video of Yachty saying what's up to the fans on the jumbotron. As you can see, he's still got the haircut but he's got more hair coming back now.

Back in December, Lil Yachty debut a brand-new look. "Y’all like my new haircut or what?" he asked the Rolling Loud Miami crowd with big grin. Overall, it didn't take long for fans online to start drawing hilarious comparisons to his new Caesar hairdo. Ma$e's 90s look was the popular choice with folks saying, "We gotta ask Mase and Lil Yachty’s momma where they were both at nine months prior to Yachty’s birth." Or, "Him and Mase, father and son in another life." With it being almost one month to the day since the Georgia rapper decided to chop his braids, he's trending online again.

