Lil Yachty Savagely Roasts Kai Cenat For Trying To Start A Basketball Career

Lil Boat had jokes.

Kai Cenat is huge. He's become one of the most popular streamers on the planet. As a result, he can kind of do whatever he wants. And what he wants to right now is play basketball. Cenat decided to help launch the Little Basketball Association, also known as the Little Ballers Association this past weekend. As the title suggests, the league is meant to give court time to the next generation of basketball talent. Kai Cenat has drawn praise for his decision to launch the league, but his burgeoning passion to play ball has led to some well-intentioned ribbing from Lil Yachty.

Lil Yachty attended an LBA game and was actually interviewed during the stream. The rapper made it clear that he respected what Kai Cenat has done. He went as far as to say that Cenat was an innovator when it came to making online content. "Man, I think he is so innovative," Yachty asserted. "As far as like content creating. You can say what you want, you can hate, but who would've thought of this?" Boat then praised the streamer for taking time out to try to make a positive impact on kids' lives. The interview took a turn, though, when the interviewer told Lil Yachty that Cenat ended his streaming career to pursue a career in basketball. As far as Yachty was concerned, that was a bad move.

Lil Yachty Clowned Kai Cenat For Being A Bad Shooter

"That took a lot of courage," the rapper said. "[But] he should come out of retirement... cuse this ain't a promising career." He was asked what advice to give to Cenat if he was his coach, and he proceeded to get even more blunt. "Give up the ball more," Lil Yachty asserted. "Cuse his shots ain't going in." All this is going on in a split screen stream where Cenat can be seen struggling on the court. The timing was pure coincidence, but it's undeniably funny to watch lined up.

Kai Cenat officially announced his streaming retirement on September 22. "I'm quitting streaming and becoming a professional basketball player," he wrote with no additional context. "Goodbye." The tweet was followed up three days later with a video link and a promise that he will be going professional in the upcoming draft. The general reaction has been confusion, with many fans wondering if the streamer is merely trolling, or doing a bit for the sake of garnering more attention. We will know for sure in due time.