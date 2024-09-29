Lil Uzi Vert Appears To Diss Lil Yachty On New Leaked Song

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 28: Lil Uzi Vert performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Will Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty face off in a rap battle one day?

Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty have a lot of career parallels, as they came up during a similar time back in the SoundCloud era and the popularization of the term "mumble rap." But that doesn't mean they've always seen eye to eye. Beef rumors have followed the two for years now, and a new leaked Uzi song means that they won't die out for a while. On it, they seem to diss Yachty with the following lines: "N***as, they put my swag in they notes / I was on a yacht in the goddamn snow / B***h, I'm Lil Uzi, I'm not Lil Boat."

Of course, this doesn't necessarily have to be a shot, as it could just be a risky play on words unrelated to the first bar. Nevertheless, fans still raised their eyebrows at this, and it looks like neither artist has publicly responded to this at press time. You may recall that Lil Yachty previously downplayed rumors that he and Lil Uzi Vert had beef when a leak surfaced that had an apparent Uzi diss on it. "No matter how bad they want the collab, I ain't friends with Uzi," he allegedly spat.

Lil Uzi Vert's New Leak Seemingly Dissing Lil Yachty

"[You] guys are delusional," Lil Yachty responded online when this leak hit. "[You] n***as go around living your life acting like [you] know us. S**t is od weird, y’all be grown men too... On here tryna piece s**t together, don’t be knowin' nothing. Get a job." "I seen that. It surprised me," he said a month earlier on his podcast of Lil Uzi Vert praising him in a recent interview. "I’ve never said a bad… I’ve never hated on Uzi ever. [Competition is] just hip-hop. That’s rap. Man, this s**t – you wouldn’t understand it, man. I don’t have a problem with [them], though."

Meanwhile, this might be the praise Ak was talking about that Lil Uzi Vert had for Lil Yachty while talking to DJ Akademiks in the studio. "It's definitely, like, you gotta understand," they told the media personality. "How long has he been around? Yachty. That's what I'm trying to tell you, and he still ain't even go nowhere. He's definitely a n***a that beat the washed allegations. He beat the s**t out of them. On his own ways. He beat it!" With all this in mind, it looks like this new leak is probably either a misconstrued shout-out or an old sentiment that doesn't reflect their relationship anymore... But we could be wrong.

