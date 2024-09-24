Lil Uzi Vert Has Fans Gravely Concerned Following Bizarre Behavior In Interview

There looked to be video evidence of Uzi inhaling the now notorious nitrous oxide just about a month ago.

Lil Uzi Vert fans are seriously fretting once again about the multi-talent's well-being. The X (Twitter) account of Kurrco reposted a street interview from a fan account of the MC, and their behavior is noticeably off the wall. Right from the beginning, something seems visibly off, as they go on random tangents, mumbles his words, and sometimes hardly answers the questions. For example, Uzi is asked by the interviewer to rate their own outfit from 1-10 and explain what they have on. However, it takes them a minute to give a semblance of an appropriate response. "I'm cooked but I gotta go drop Eternal Atake so I just came to put on anything".

The interviewer just let it slide, but obviously, that project is a four-year-old release. Uzi starts to settle in a little bit later into the chat, but it hurts to see this. The hope is that they maybe had a little too much to drink or something not too harmful. However, as we stated earlier, fans are thinking it has something to do with the infamous nitrous oxide and/or the now infamously trending, Galaxy Gas. "the galaxy gas got him he stuck in 2019💔", one user replies. "That just made me sad ngl", another adds.

Lil Uzi Vert Fans Immediately Attribute Behavior To Galaxy Gas

If you remember, just about a month ago, Uzi was seemingly inhaling some of the dreaded nitrous oxide from a balloon in a recording studio. The video went viral, and it got a lot worried that he was letting addiction creep back into their life. Uzi has dealt with it in the past, and as you are all probably aware, its not an easy thing to remove. With that being said, we are wishing them the best if something more serious is indeed happening behind the scenes.

What are your thoughts on Lil Uzi Vert's behavior in this interview? Do you think something is up, or are they just being goofy on purpose? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Uzi Vert. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.