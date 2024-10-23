Lil Uzi Vert Takes Unique Approach To Teasing “Eternal Atake 2”

Fans think Lil Uzi Vert's next project could drop sooner rather than later.

Lil Uzi Vert continues to prepare for the release of their highly anticipated new project, Eternal Atake 2. Today, they even updated their album covers on Apple Music, which now feature its logo. While a release date for the project has yet to be confirmed, this latest hint has fans speculating that it could drop sooner rather than later.

"Bro dropping sooner than I thought," one Twitter/X user theorizes in Kurrco's replies. "LETS GOOOO," another writes. Uzi's unusual teaser also arrives just after the release of their new 30-second song, "Uzi the Earthling! (The TV Theme)." The song features no rapping and appears to be a theme song for a non-existent show.

This too led fans to believe that the album is dropping sometime in the near future. It's even rumored that Uzi has been finished with the project for some time now, and was planning on releasing it earlier this month before it got delayed. Reportedly, they were spotted filming the trailer for the project in New York City last week. Only time will tell when fans will finally get to hear Eternal Atake 2, which they've been waiting on for years now.