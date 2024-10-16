Lil Uzi Vert Teases Release Of "Eternal Atake 2" With Album Trailer Shoot

It's about time!

Lil Uzi Vert is gearing up for a return. The rapper shocked fans and critics alike with PINK TAPE in 2023. They have been relatively quiet on the music front since, but they are seemingly ready to make noise. Lil Uzi Vert is scheduled to film a trailer for Eternal Atake 2 on October 16. The revelation came with internet clues and information regarding the anticipated sequel. All signs point to the album being ready to go, with a release date around the corner.

The rapper posted a photo of Madison Square Garden with the caption: "Meet me here 6:30 PM." Fans knew something big was going to happen, but the Lil Uzi Vert Discord seemed to confirm it. According to the user HeavenorHell, Uzi has had Eternal Atake 2 ready to go for over a month. The user alleged that Lil Uzi Vert originally planned to release the album early in October, but was forced to delay it. The shoot on October 16, however, seemingly confirms that the rollout is starting back up again. "Idk how the info bout it came out," the user added. "But it's been ready for release for quite a while now."

Lil Uzi Vert Announced The Album Back In 2021

Fans have been waiting to hear Eternal Atake 2 for years. Lil Uzi Vert confirmed the sequel's existence in 2021. There have been several starts and stops in the intervening period, however. The rapper put a halt to Eternal Atake 2 to focus on the aforementioned PINK TAPE. They also confirmed that Luv Is Rage 3 is in the works, with various leaks from both sequels making their way online. Uzi confused fans in the summer of 2023, as well. The rapper claimed both albums would be shelved so they could prioritize Barter 16, a Young Thug tribute album.