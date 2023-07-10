After the smash release of the long-awaited Pink Tape, it seems like Lil Uzi Vert is going back to their 2020 days. That year, they released the also highly anticipated album Eternal Atake, plus two other projects: a deluxe edition of that album that was actually a whole other full-length release (LUV vs. The World 2) and the Future collab Pluto x Baby Pluto. Now, the rapper recently teased a new mixtape titled Barter 16 after the No. 1 debut of their latest album. “Sitting here thinking bout how I went #1 on an experimental tape,” Uzi wrote on their Instagram Story. “My apologies, Barter 16 mixtape on the way. Free Slime,” he concluded, shouting out Young Thug.

Moreover, this already has fans theorizing as to what this new mixtape could even be. Furthermore, there are a few different options that this could suggest, and all are exciting for Lil Uzi Vert as fans usually love their work regardless. In addition, the Philly star always does a great job of hyping up their releases to the point of explosion. So let’s name them out: will this be a Young Thug collab tape, maybe just a feature from Thugger, an homage project, some sort of reference to Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter series, or something else entirely?

Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Barter 16

However, there’s another announcement from the 27-year-old that puts Barter 16‘s future into question. That being said, it’s actually still a dub for Lil Uzi Vert fans since it’s about another album entirely. Recently, they teased Luv Is Rage 3 and even gave a slight hint at the release timeline. “Oh yeah, [Luv Is Rage 3] is coming,” they remarked to a person recording them. “Um, not too long. Probably, like… Honestly, I know I usually be lying, but a couple of months.”

Meanwhile, with the release of the Atlanta trap pioneer’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, there’s even more hype around this announcement. Whatever shape it takes, Barter 16 will probably be as good as Luv Is Rage 3, regardless of which comes out first. Hopefully they keep venturing out into new sounds and styles for them to keep exciting their loyal listeners. Stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug.

