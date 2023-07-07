Catch the wave of Lil Uzi Vert’s electrifying Pink Tape Tour following the release of their latest genre-bending effort. It’s a dash of neon pink in the heart of Hip Hop as Lil Uzi Vert takes to the road to support their newly shared third studio album, Pink Tape. The tour also promises a kaleidoscope of sonic and visual delights as exciting as the artist himself.

A synthesis of eclectic stylings and compelling collaborations, Pink Tape has found its rhythm among the stars of the charts. Power hitters including Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver have also lent their talent to star-studded project. Already garnering a wave of approval and admiration, it’s a journey destined for the coveted No. 1 spot—at least, many hope so.

With the audience’s pulse echoing the infectious beats of Pink Tape, this tour is set to be a spectacle. It’s expected to weave together an experience transcending the conventional outlines of concert-going. The applause is deafening, the anticipation palpable, and the energy…pure Uzi.

When & Where Is Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape Tour?

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date tour kicks off on Saturday, October 21, in Minneapolis at The Armory. The Pink Tape Tour will undoubtedly cover all major U.S. markets, with stops in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. The trek will finally wrap up in Uzi’s hometown of Philadelphia on November 22 at the Wells Fargo Center. This is their first headlining go-round since Uzi’s Endless Summer Tour in 2018.

Where Can Fans Get Tickets?

Uzi’s Pink Tape Tour is expected to sell out, but you can still grab tickets if you’re lucky. They went on sale at 2:00 p.m. local time on Friday, July 7. Tickets can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.

The Pink Tape Tour Dates

October

Sat Oct 21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Mon Oct 23 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Oct 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Oct 25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Tue Oct 31 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November

Thu Nov 02 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Mon Nov 06 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Nov 08 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Thu Nov 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 13 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Nov 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Sat Nov 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Wed Nov 22 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center