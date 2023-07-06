Lil Uzi Vert came through with The Pink Tape last Friday, much to the delight of their fans. Although the album has been quite polarizing, there is no doubt that it is streaming well. There are some people on Twitter who will tell you this project is perfect. That said, it should come as no surprise that people are getting a lot of replay value out of this thing. Moreover, there is a huge incentive to run the numbers up here. Overall, a hip-hop album has not reached number one on the Billboard charts this year.

Instead, Morgan Wallen has been dominating the charts for 15 straight weeks. Country music seems to be having a huge moment right now, and it has ultimately kept hip-hop from that number-one spot. However, over the weekend, it was made clear that Uzi’s project would end up taking the top spot. In fact, they were projected to sell between 200 and 250K units. Unfortunately, that number has since lowered over the past week or so.

Lil Uzi Vert Continues To Dominate

Lil Uzi Vert's 'Pink Tape' is projected to sell 165K units first week with a #1 debut on the US albums chart 💿



The album is set to become the first #1 rap album of the year, dethroning Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing At A Time', which held the #1 spot for 15 weeks pic.twitter.com/vd6eIhqNtN — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 5, 2023

According to information reported by Hits Daily Double, Lil Uzi Vert is now projected to sell 165K in the first week. Although this is very respectable, it’s still kind of low for an album poised to take the top spot. Either way, this is very much a win for the genre as a whole. Wallen will finally be dethroned, all while Uzi’s comeback album gets to top the charts. Hopefully, albums like Pink Friday 2 and UTOPIA can also find their way to the top of the charts.

If one thing is for sure, it's that there are a lot of great albums on the horizon right now.

