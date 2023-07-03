After years of anticipation, hype, and speculation, Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape boasts no shortage of highlights, collaborations, and production highlights. After all, with 26 tracks ranging across rage, plugg, contemporary trap, and metal, how could it not? Still, one particular song that many old-school Uzi fans probably appreciate is “x2,” one of the synthiest and bounciest cuts on the whole project. With expressive vocalizations, simple flows, and outlandish lyrics from the Philly MC, it’s an energizing and fun track to bump wherever. In addition, the beat features the quick and lasery synths that much of their catalog boasts, and that became part of their trademark sound.

Moreover, “x2” actually features production credits from none other than Opium signee and new school fan favorite Ken Carson. Furthermore, in a recent Instagram post showcasing their latest performance, Lil Uzi Vert thanked the rage specialist for producing the beat. “Thank you for this beat,” they wrote to Ken Carson, including a black heart and vampire emoji. What’s more is that some of Uzi’s flows and delivery actually resemble occasional collaborator Yeat’s, another important figure in the rage genre.

Lil Uzi Vert Is Grateful For Ken Carson’s Production

Of course, this also confirmed previous teases that Ken Carson participated in Pink Tape to some degree, which surely pleased fans. However, another artist that Lil Uzi Vert teased to potentially be on the album was Playboi Carti, which didn’t end up panning out. While fans expressed disappointment at that reality, not all hope vanished as Uzi’s team accidentally uploaded a Carti collab to YouTube upon Pink Tape‘s release instead of the Don Toliver-assisted “Patience.” Many hope that this suggests that a collaboration between the “wokeuplikethis*” MCs isn’t far away.

Meanwhile, Uzi confirmed that their next album will be entirely new, and not a deluxe or expanded version of Pink Tape. With that, hype once again surged for their next musical moves, as we’re sure will happen any time there’s a gap in releases. Hopefully that next project also features more Opium involvement, or goes in an entirely new direction altogether. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for more news and updates on Lil Uzi Vert and Ken Carson.

