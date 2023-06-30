There are many rappers out there who have experienced fans trying to get a little too close while they’re performing. According to XXL, Ken Carson recently became the newest on that list when a fan ran on stage during a show. Carson does exactly what you’d expect him to, back away and let security handle it. That’s right about when a huge security guard comes on stage and tackled the man rugby style. The whole time he’s being carried off stage Carson continues performing without a hitch. You can watch the entire video below.

Ken Carson has kept pretty busy in recent years. The Opium rapper has only dropped one new single so far this year. His newest song “i need u” came out back in February. That followed his album “X” which dropped in 2022. The 20-track project received quite a bit of attention but also quite a bit of backlash. His style was compared unfavorably to that of his own label head Playboi Carti. Much like fellow Opium rapper Destroy Lonely many have labeled Carson as merely a Playboi Carti rip-off.

Ken Carson Security Tackles A Fan

Clutch on whoever look at me ! pic.twitter.com/7eATDQRox8 — Ken Carson ⨂ (@kencarsonteen) June 29, 2023

Ken Carson’s debut mixtape Project X dropped back in 2021. It followed a pair of EPs that included his breakout hit song “yale.” While Project X had no features in its tracklist it did end up with a hit song of its own. “Rock N Roll” is Ken Carson’s second biggest song to date. He’s also been a part of some meaningful collaborations in the past. In 2022 he teamed up with SoFaygo and the pair delivered yet another hit on the song “Hell Yeah.”

Carson made a memorable appearance on the Yeat album 2 Lyfe last year. He also shows up on “money & sex” the bonus track from Destroy Lonely’s new album this year. The song has become a hit on TikTok since it was first dropped. What do you think of Ken Carson’s security tackling a fan who tried to run on stage? Let us know in the comment section below.

