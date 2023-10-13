Ken Carson Drops Off Highly-Anticipated Album “A Great Chaos”

Ken Carson has finally arrived with his new project.

Ken Carson is one of the most exciting young artists in the underground right now. Overall, he is a viral sensation who always seems to have songs going viral on TikTok. Moreover, he is signed to Playboi Carti's Opium label which has proven to be a massive undertaking. Artists like Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gxng are also signed to the imprint and they have had quite a bit of success. However, there is no doubt that Carson has had a considerable amount of hype compared to the others.

Many have been awaiting Carson's new album A Great Chaos. The project was supposed to drop months ago, however, it was ultimately delayed. On Friday, Ken Carson was able to make it up to his fans by delivering the 18-song project. This new album comes complete with features from Destroy Lonely and Lil Uzi Vert. Some were hoping for Playboi Carti, although we're sure the artist was supporting the project behind the scenes.

Ken Carson Puts On For Opium

As for the sound of this album, there are a lot of tripped-out rage beats that complement Carson's voice very well. There are some very clear virality attempts here, but that is par for the course. Some songs are already viral, such as "Jennifer's Body." If you are a Ken Carson fan, you will definitely be enjoying this new body of work.

Let us know what you think of the new Ken Carson album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from all of your favorite artists. With two months left in 2023, there are still some amazing projects left to be released.

Tracklist:

  1. Green Room
  2. Jennifer's Body
  3. Fighting My Demons
  4. Singapore ft. Destroy Lonely
  5. Lose It
  6. Hardcore
  7. Me N My Kup
  8. It's Over
  9. Succubus
  10. Paranoid ft. Destroy Lonely
  11. Pots
  12. Like This ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Destroy Lonely
  13. Overtime
  14. Vampire Hour
  15. Nightcore
  16. Nightcore 2
  17. Rockstar Life
  18. i need u

