Ken Carson Lets "A Great Chaos" Rage On With Seven New Deluxe Cuts

It took just a couple of weeks after the release of A Great Chaos for Ken Carson to start thinking about dropping a deluxe. According to Genius, the Atlanta, Georgia rage rapper teased this possibility at various points from Halloween and through June 8. He mostly did so via Twitter (now X), but also through an IG page dedicated to the album called agreatchaos. From teasing tracks to previewing some deluxe-specific merchandise, Carson was adamant to get this done. Well, today is that day as he had added on seven tracks, with "overseas" being the only single from the bunch.

The fresh titles include "loading", "more chaos", "toxic", "leather jacket", "mewtwo", and "ss". None of them mess up the sequencing, as they are placed after track 18, "i need u". However, if you are an Apple Music listener, there are actually 28 songs. However, the three extra add-ons are music videos for "Succubus", "Fighting My Demons", and "Jennifer's Body". All of these additions are out at just the right time for Ken Carson. He will be heading out on a lengthy Chaos World Tour starting on July 8. Orlando, Florida will get the first taste of him live, and Prague will be the last ones to experience the chaos on October 5.