Ken Carson Lets "A Great Chaos" Rage On With Seven New Deluxe Cuts

BYZachary Horvath140 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
a great chaos deluxea great chaos deluxe
After months of teasing, Carson fulfills his promise.

It took just a couple of weeks after the release of A Great Chaos for Ken Carson to start thinking about dropping a deluxe. According to Genius, the Atlanta, Georgia rage rapper teased this possibility at various points from Halloween and through June 8. He mostly did so via Twitter (now X), but also through an IG page dedicated to the album called agreatchaos. From teasing tracks to previewing some deluxe-specific merchandise, Carson was adamant to get this done. Well, today is that day as he had added on seven tracks, with "overseas" being the only single from the bunch.

The fresh titles include "loading", "more chaos", "toxic", "leather jacket", "mewtwo", and "ss". None of them mess up the sequencing, as they are placed after track 18, "i need u". However, if you are an Apple Music listener, there are actually 28 songs. However, the three extra add-ons are music videos for "Succubus", "Fighting My Demons", and "Jennifer's Body". All of these additions are out at just the right time for Ken Carson. He will be heading out on a lengthy Chaos World Tour starting on July 8. Orlando, Florida will get the first taste of him live, and Prague will be the last ones to experience the chaos on October 5.

Read More: YNW Melly Awaits His Murder Retrial As His Lawyer Blasts Florida Prosecutors

Listen To A Great Chaos (Deluxe) By Ken Carson

A Great Chaos (Deluxe) Tracklist:

  1. Green Room
  2. Jennifer's Body
  3. Fighting My Demons
  4. Singapore (feat. Destroy Lonely)
  5. Lose It
  6. Hardcore
  7. Me N My Kup
  8. It's Over
  9. Succubus
  10. Paranoid (feat. Destroy Lonley)
  11. Pots
  12. Like This (feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Destroy Lonely)
  13. Overtime
  14. Vampire Hour
  15. Nightcore
  16. Nightcore 2
  17. Rockstar Lifestyle
  18. i need u
  19. loading
  20. more chaos
  21. toxic
  22. leather jacket
  23. mewtwo
  24. ss
  25. overseas

Read More: Lil Wayne Knows Nothing About A Hot Boys Reunion: “You Just Told Me!”

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
ken-carson-a-great-chaosMixtapesKen Carson Drops Off Highly-Anticipated Album "A Great Chaos"3.3K
2023 Rolling Loud MiamiMixtapesKen Carson Gets Into An Altercation With Police At Lil Uzi Vert Show930
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block ShowMixtapesDrake Co-Signs Ken Carson And His New Album "A Great Chaos"3.5K
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts FestivalMixtapesKen Carson Collaborates With Xbox On Custom Series X And Controller3.8K