Ken Carson Travels The Globe On Glitchy New Single "Overseas"

Ken Carson is back. The rapper recently announced plans to release an Xbox Series X collaboration, but he's back on his musical grind with "Overseas." The single provides fans with an update on Carson's life, which has largely be spent touring the world. Fans have heard rappers talk about their time away from home before, but Carson's frantic flow and vivid rhymes gives it a unique twist. There are even bars dedicated to his upcoming European tour.

Carson quickly makes the travel theme of the track clear. He name drops a number of different places around the world, including London, Paris, and Amsterdam, which are the first three stops on his 2024 tour. The rapper goes on to drop standard bars about women and flossing on his enemies, but the track really comes into focus when he reflects on his past. Carson raps about what he would tell his younger self if he had the chance, and how things have changed since he blew up. "I wish I could go back in time to tell myself, 'Your nеck gon' freeze'," he notes. "I wish I could go back in time to tell myself, 'Don't change a thing'."

Read More: Ken Carson Drops Off Highly-Anticipated Album "A Great Chaos"

Ken Carson Reflects On His Rise To Fame

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Overseas" by Ken Carson? Does the gruesome cover art overshadow the song? Are you excited to hear Carson's next full-length project? Do you like Carson's aggressive, inflected flow? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news on Ken Carson. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wish I could go back in time to tell myself, 'You gon' be rich'

When I'm in Miami, I feel like LeBron, number six

Everyday I wake up, I'm feelin' myself, like Bey' and Nicki

I just bit her, yeah, I just bit her, I have her a hick'

I take her shoppin' all the time, but that's my girl so I ain't trippin'

I'm in London, I just left Harrods and Selfridges

Read More: Ken Carson Gets Into An Altercation With Police At Lil Uzi Vert Show