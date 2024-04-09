Ken Carson Collaborates With Xbox On Limited Edition Series X

Ken Carson continues to make waves. The rapper is collaborating with Xbox on a Series X release that features his recognizable "X" logo on the console. Carson isn't the first artist to link up with Microsoft for a themed release, but the scarcity of the Series X consoles are going to seriously impact demand. There are only going to be 50 released, which means the resale on the rapper's collab is going to be through the roof.

The details on the Carson/Xbox collab are still scarce, but TikTok users have pointed out that the console has been tailored to reflect the rapper's style. The controller has been getting most of the attention, and rightfully so, according to user Omerstech. The video game TikToker pointed out that Carson's controller has been iced out with a sleek new design. "I think he iced out the Xbox controller," Omerstetch noted. "Those are all like little diamonds." He also noted a zipper designed on the side of the controller. The console comes with a numbered briefcase emblazoned with Ken Carson's "X" logo.

Xbox Will Only Release 50 Of Carson's Consoles

Carson has been vocal in his love for video games throughout his career. The rapper recently sat down for a Mixed Tunes interview alongside label mate Destroy Lonely, and the two of them debated which of their favorite games were better. The latter opted for Call of Duty, but Carson picked Grand Theft Auto. "It's just like life," he reasoned. "I feel like that's the realest game. You can do literally anything you want." Carson went as far as to liken his experiences in Atlanta to playing GTA. "Every time someone asks me what's Atlanta like I be like, Grand Theft Auto," he added.

Ken Carson's Xbox collaboration could not arrive at a better time. The rapper received the best reviews of his career following the release of his second album, 2023's A Great Chaos. He's also going on tour with Kid Cudi and Red Hot Chili Peppers throughout most of 2024. The tour kicks off May 30 in Washington. The Cudi link-up is an especially poignant one for Carson, as the "Man on the Moon" is one of his biggest musical influences.

