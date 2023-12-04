Red Hot Chili Peppers Extend Tour, Enlist Kid Cudi, Ken Carson And More

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been going strong for almost 40 years! For any sort of artist or group to be going that long should be commended. The Los Angeles, California-based rock band burst onto the scene in the late summer of 1984 with their self-titled album. Over time, they have become an iconic collective in the genre. They have given us timeless classics, as well as radio-friendly bops that everyone can sing along to.

After taking a six-year album hiatus, they got the band together for a massive 2022. Red Hot went on to release two projects, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. Of course, the band went on tour and fans have been enjoying it. That certainly seems to be the case, as they have decided to extend their run into next year as well.

According to Pitchfork, dates begin as soon as December 9 and then will pick back up on February 17. It will come to a close on July 30 in St. Louis, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. In addition to that, Red Hot is also enlisting some extra guests to join them throughout those next five months. Artists include Kid Cudi, Ken Carson, Ice Cube, Wand, Irontom, Seun Kuti, and Egypt 80, as well as Otoboke Beaver. Almost every date has a combination of two names. It is cool to see Cudi and Carson join them, seeing as both borrow some elements of rock into their material.

