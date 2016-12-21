red hot chili peppers
- MusicRed Hot Chili Peppers Extend Tour, Enlist Kid Cudi, Ken Carson And MoreCudi and Carson fit perfectly alongside RHC. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAnthony Kiedis Net Worth 2023: What Is The Red Hot Chili Peppers Legend Worth?Explore Anthony Kiedis's journey from childhood to Red Hot Chili Peppers fame and his remarkable net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicChad Smith Net Worth 2023: What Is The Red Hot Chili Peppers Legend Worth?Explore Chad Smith's journey, from early life to global fame with Red Hot Chili Peppers, and discover his impressive net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- MusicFlea Net Worth 2023: What Is The Red Hot Chili Peppers Legend Worth?Explore the journey of Red Hot Chili Peppers' legend, Flea, from his early life to his impressive net worth in 2023. Dive into his legacy.By Jake Skudder
- MusicJay Rock Joins Red Hot Chili Peppers Onstage At Playground ReopeningThe band accompanied Jay Rock's "WIN" performance.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCoachella Considering Silk Sonic, The Weeknd, & More To Replace Kanye West: ReportCoachella is considering Silk Sonic, The Weeknd, and more to replace Kanye West.By Cole Blake
- GramMichael Rapaport Blasts Kim Kardashian Over Taylor Swift DramaMichael Rapaport is known for his expletive-riddled rants that he shares with social media, and this time he's taken aim at the "f*cking lunatic Kardashians."By Erika Marie
- MusicPost Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, & Billie Eilish To Perform At 2020 Hangout FestThe festival will take place in May of next year.By Lynn S.
- MusicPost Malone & Red Hot Chili Peppers Set To Perform Together At 2019 GrammysH.E.R. has also been added as a performer to the award show.By Aron A.
- SportsRed Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis Kicked Out Of Lakers Game During Rockets’ BrawlKiedis lost his cool during the Lakers/Rockets brawl on Saturday night.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentWill Ferrell Enlists James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, & More For Cancer Charity EventFerrell brings an all-cast to his charity event. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLive Stream The Meadows Festival Featuring Jay-Z, Migos, Future & MoreThe three day festival will be live streaming exclusively on TIDAL. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd To Headline Spanish Festival BenicassimThe Weeknd has been tapped for Benicassim festival in Spain.By Rose Lilah