Red Hot Chili Peppers Clown Drake With Kendrick Lamar Meme After Their Toronto Shows

Even superstar rock bands are chiming into the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef... are we never going to hear the end of this?

We're never, ever, ever going to hear the end of the whole Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef, are we? Moreover, even some massive rock bands are hopping on the fun, so this could very much be a pop culture mainstay for the foreseeable future. The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently celebrated their run of Toronto shows and thanked their fans in the city for a great time. Sounds innocent enough, right? Well, they chose to do so by putting a picture of K.Dot waving goodbye in the "Not Like Us" music video on their Instagram Story, so they couldn't resist showing the 6ix love by teasing them at least a little bit as proud Los Angeles band mates.

Furthermore, this comes amid rumors that Drake will reignite the Kendrick Lamar feud through some subliminal shots on a future release. Given just how much the 6ix God sends sneak disses out, was this really a surprising speculative theory to anyone who came across DJ Akademiks' recent remarks on it? Nevertheless, it will definitely be interesting to see how both MCs reference their battle, if at all, in future material. Either way, fans will definitely comb each and every syllable looking for possible escalations.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Plant Their Flag In The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

What's more is that some recent developments might suggest that the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is affecting other artists directly. For example, you've probably heard all the conspiracies around ScHoolboy Q's canceled Toronto show and how Drizzy might've played a role in shutting it down. This is all just speculative, so take it with a grain of salt, but there's actually some relatively indicative information that there could be some shady stuff at play. The biggest indicator of this, ironically enough, is the Toronto superstar's IG Story after news of this broke.