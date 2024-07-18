Steph Curry Admits He's Tired Of Hearing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

The Chef wants something new.

Steph Curry and Kendrick Lamar are West Coast legends. They revived the NBA and hip-hop scenes, respectively, and changed both mediums forever. There was even a viral TikTok going around on July 17, in which NBA athletes were compared to rappers. Low and behold, Curry and K. Dot were the two names linked. That being said, the Chef has had enough of Lamar's latest record. He was captured on video during Team USA's match against Serbia, and he was not happy when he heard "Not Like Us."

Curry can be seen walking on the court after Team USA defeated Serbia. "Not Like Us" can be heard in the background, and the superstar is immediately annoyed. "Damn with this song," he says. "It's not the only song in America." Curry's reaction is immediately counterbalanced by LeBron James, who admits that he's still a fan of the Drake diss. "I love it," he tells Curry. Anthony Edwards doesn't comment on the number one single, but he can be seen dancing to it before the video cuts out.

LeBron Told Steph Curry He Still Loves The Song

Steph Curry hasn't spoken publicly about the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. However, he has been referenced by Lamar on "Meet the Grahams." The Compton rapper tells Curry to keep his family away from Drake, due to Drake's unsavory reputation. A reputation that Lamar himself perpetuated throughout the battle. The rapper also mentions LeBron James, which makes the "Not Like Us" exchange even more ironic. "Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away," Lamar raps. "Hey, Curry, keep the family away. To anybody that embody the love for their kids, keep the family away."