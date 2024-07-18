Steph Curry Admits He's Tired Of Hearing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Elias Andrews
TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors runs into Drake on the sideline in the first half against the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The Chef wants something new.

Steph Curry and Kendrick Lamar are West Coast legends. They revived the NBA and hip-hop scenes, respectively, and changed both mediums forever. There was even a viral TikTok going around on July 17, in which NBA athletes were compared to rappers. Low and behold, Curry and K. Dot were the two names linked. That being said, the Chef has had enough of Lamar's latest record. He was captured on video during Team USA's match against Serbia, and he was not happy when he heard "Not Like Us."

Curry can be seen walking on the court after Team USA defeated Serbia. "Not Like Us" can be heard in the background, and the superstar is immediately annoyed. "Damn with this song," he says. "It's not the only song in America." Curry's reaction is immediately counterbalanced by LeBron James, who admits that he's still a fan of the Drake diss. "I love it," he tells Curry. Anthony Edwards doesn't comment on the number one single, but he can be seen dancing to it before the video cuts out.

LeBron Told Steph Curry He Still Loves The Song

Steph Curry hasn't spoken publicly about the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. However, he has been referenced by Lamar on "Meet the Grahams." The Compton rapper tells Curry to keep his family away from Drake, due to Drake's unsavory reputation. A reputation that Lamar himself perpetuated throughout the battle. The rapper also mentions LeBron James, which makes the "Not Like Us" exchange even more ironic. "Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away," Lamar raps. "Hey, Curry, keep the family away. To anybody that embody the love for their kids, keep the family away."

Drake, meanwhile, has referenced Steph Curry on multiple songs. He compared himself to the Chef on "0 to 100 / The Catch Up" in 2014. He also claimed to be running up the numbers like Curry on the 2016 smash "Why You Always Hatin." The latter was a collab with West Coast veteran YG. A veteran who was among the people who distanced themselves from Drake and supported Kendrick Lamar during the beef. YG attended Lamar's "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth, as did LeBron James. The latter was seen rapping and dancing in the audience. Curry, however, was nowhere to be found.

Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
