Drake Daps Up Steph Curry Courtside Amidst LeBron James Drama

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 29: Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to singer Drake following an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on November 29, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The Boy and the Chef still going strong.

Drake is a basketball fan. He's also a fan of the league's superstars. His friendships with LeBron James and Steph Curry date back over a decade. The rapper has had a pretty significant falling out with James over the last year, due to the Kendrick Lamar battle. Curry, on the other hand, appears to be as cool with the 6 God as ever before. Drake attended a Golden State Warriors game on Monday, and made a point of dapping up the legendary shooter while he was sitting courtside.

Drake was spotted courtside with his son Adonis Graham before the game. Steph Curry walked over and made it clear that he was happy to see the recently polarizing rapper. The two men hugged and talked in the crowd for quite some time. Whatever tensions have spilled over between Drake and the other stars in the league, clearly hasn't extended to Curry. It makes sense, though, given how supportive Steph Curry has been of Drake throughout the Kendrick Lamar battle. Curry voiced his annoyance with hearing the Lamar diss "Not Like Us" during the Olympics. LeBron James, conversely, admitted to loving the song.

Steph Curry Has Remained A Drake Supporter

Steph Curry also clarified that he was still cool with Drake in a GQ Sports interview. "I’m a big Drake guy. I’ve been for a long time," the future Hall of Famer asserted. "I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that [beef]. But I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely." Drake's recent run ins with other NBA stars has not gone as swimmingly. The rapper dissed DeMar DeRozan during a Toronto Raptors game. "If you ever put a DeRozan banner up," he explained to the announcer. "I'll go up there and pull it down myself." He also dogged DeRozan from his courtside seat.

Then there's the LeBron James of it all. Drizzy's biggest NBA friend has become his biggest enemy. He unfollowed James on Instagram after the Lamar battle concluded. He also allegedly threw some shots at the Lakers superstar on his recent leak, "Fighting Irish." DJ Akademiks threw gasoline on the fire when he went on a live stream and claimed that Drake helped James cheat on his wife Savannah James multiple times. You’ve been cheating on your g*ddamn wife," Ak alleged. "Drake used to facilitate the h*es."

