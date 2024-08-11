Drake & Chubbs' Posts About Team USA & Steph Curry Further Fuel LeBron James Beef Rumors

There are a lot of mixed signals that have fans theorizing as to Drake and LeBron James' current relationship, but OVO isn't clearing it up.

We don't know how we got to caring about whether or not super famous men are salty with one another... But here we are after a rap beef that absolutely took over pop culture. Moreover, as a result of his Kendrick Lamar battle, you might have heard that Drake is allegedly beefing with LeBron James, or at least, that's what a lot of social media-obsessed fans think even after LBJ himself seemed to dismiss these rumors. The reason? Well, those on the gossip train theorize that it's because the basketball star attended K.Dot's "The Pop Out" concert and basically supported his music but also had praise for Drizzy's competitive efforts.

The latest piece of "evidence" concerning Drake and LeBron James' alleged falling out comes after Team USA's victory over France for the gold medal in men's basketball for the 2024 Olympics, a game that went down on Saturday (August 10). The 6ix God took to his "plot twist" Finsta account, responsible for his 100 GIGS drop, to post a picture of longtime OVO fan Steph Curry hitting his signature "sleep" pose (sorry if there's another name for it) during the game. Aubrey Graham's bodyguard Chubbs, another player in the Kendrick Lamar battle, also omitted LeBron from his Instagram congratulations for the team, instead congratulating Steph, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum.

Drake & Chubbs Have Fans Thinking They're Shading LeBron James

While LeBron James' own Instagram activity suggested that he has no issues with Drake, it's still up in the air whether that's a two-way street or not. Also, it's curious because during a recent GQ Sports profile, Steph Curry made it clear that he's still rocking with the MC who shouted him out on "0 To 100." "I’m a big Drake guy," he remarked. "I’ve been for a long time. I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that, but I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely."

Also, we know that Steph Curry and LeBron James feel very differently about Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track against Drake. LeBron still loves it, and Steph is ready for the hype to end. Will this alleged beef ever clear up or will we never hear of it again? Time will tell...