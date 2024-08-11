Drake Nabs Impressive Streaming Numbers For "100 GIGS" Cuts

Wicked Featuring 21 Savage
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Some fans expect Drake to perform even better on the charts than this, but considering the odd timing of the drop, who even cares?

Drake's new 100 GIGS songs landed on streaming after a UMG takedown on Instagram, and fans couldn't be happier with the increased accessibility. Moreover, it seems like they're really enjoying these cuts so far, as "It's Up" featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage was the top new rap debut of the weekend alongside "Blue Green Red," garnering 2.01 million streams in its opening day on Spotify. This achievement resulted in – you guessed it – more annoying discourse from the 6ix's Stans and Kendrick Lamar disciples about their battle. One side is delusional enough to pretend that people actually thought The Boy's career would be over after "Not Like Us" and are happy to point out the obvious truth, and the other just can't stop their gloating for better or worse.

Nevertheless, Drake fans ate this weekend, and they also got some brand-new speculative beef updates to defend their fav over. You might have noticed that the men's basketball cohort for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics got congratulations from both Drizzy and his bodyguard Chubbs for winning the gold medal over France. The latter individually congratulated Steph Curry (who the Toronto superstar posted on his Finsta), Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum... but not LeBron James, further fueling rumors that there's a rift between LBJ and OVO that haven't really been cleared up effectively.

Drake Puts Up Big Spotify Numbers With 100 GIGS

Well, that's if you care; if you don't, then it's just business as usual for two massive celebrities that can't keep track of the friendships and presumed loyalties that no one told them they had to defend and isolate forever. Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar is also continually finding commercial success these days too, as "Not Like Us" became the most streamed diss track of all time.

While fans "restored order" to the Spotify monthly listeners rankings and Drake is now over K.Dot again, hopefully more consistent release from either artist means that the fallout around their battle lessens more and more. After all, they surely have more things to talk about and other things on their mind that they want to artistically pursue. But we'll have to wait and see. For now, let's witness how these new cuts age in Aubrey Graham's discography.

