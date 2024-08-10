Kendrick Lamar Breaks This Diss Track Streaming Record With "Not Like Us"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
It seems like every week since their battle began, there's a new accolade to add to either Drake or Kendrick Lamar's success.

The beef that refused to die just keeps on making Kendrick Lamar and Drake more money, and they don't even have to outright reference it for that narrative to create all the more interest in their music. For example, Drizzy's new 100 GIGS drop recently placed him over Kendrick in Spotify monthly listening numbers, which K.Dot had dethroned him for due to the streaming success of cuts like "Euphoria," "Like That"... and, of course, "Not Like Us." The Toronto superstar has a massive fanbase that was going to eat his stuff up either way, but the battle has more casual fans as well as ardent haters hanging onto every word more so than usual.

As for Kendrick Lamar, his numbers have always been great, but they've never been as much of a direct and disrespectful challenge until the aforementioned West Coast banger dropped. Now, a song that makes its PDF-file allegations crystal clear and clowns Drake for being a conniving colonizer that should go fetch Gatorade for the real players is making almost as many numbers as either artist's most accessible and widely palatable material. In fact, "Not Like Us" recently surpassed Tupac's "Hit 'Em Up" as the most streamed diss track of all time; while only the Spotify numbers show up here, they most likely indicate activity across all major platforms.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Nearly Collaborated With Lil Wayne On A Classic Jay Rock Song Years Before Blowing Up

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Is The Most Streamed Diss Track Of All Time

Not only that, but it will likely rival some of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's biggest hits numbers-wise when it's all said and done. It's also ironic but oddly fitting that "Not Like Us" surpassed a Tupac classic as the most streamed diss track of all time. After all, 'Pac played a more integral role in this battle than many might have expected at its onset thanks to A.I. vocal manipulations, lyrical references, and arguments over The Boy's purchase of his ring.

Meanwhile, there are still some people out there who were saddened by this whole battle, including the legendary André 3000. Maybe they would rather live in a world in which cuts like "Tuscan Leather" or "The Art Of Peer Pressure" get the frenzied streaming love that "Push Ups" and "Not Like Us" have. But we can't deny the sheer quality of these battle tracks, and neither can a lot of fans out there. So whether you're a Drake fan who refused to like the song to begin with or a Kendrick Lamar fan who's already tired of it... it looks like you're going to have to step this way and then step that way for a while longer.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Sounds Off On Kendrick Lamar Fans After Drake's Latest Release

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...