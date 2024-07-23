Drake Poses In Tupac Shirt Amidst Ongoing Kendrick Lamar Feud

The fit goes with his 'Pac ring.

Drake loves giving mixed messages. The rapper has "officially" put the Kendrick Lamar battle behind him. Per DJ Akademiks, Drake is getting back to giving fans who love him "what they love." That being said, he hasn't eased up on the trolling. Drizzy may no longer be in the diss record mode, but he hasn't let up when it comes to sending subliminals K. Dot's way. The latest is arguably his most obvious yet. Drake decided to post a photo of him wearing a Tupac shirt with the text "Only God Can Judge Me."

Anybody with a cursory knowledge of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle know the relevance that the late Tupac Shakur has for both men. Drake used Tupac's voice to diss Lamar on the AI-assisted "Taylor Made Freestyle." He also flaunted the fact that he bought Tupac's personalized ring for $1 million. Dot, meanwhile, considers Tupac to be his favorite artist. He famously conversed with the "ghost" of 'Pac on To Pimp a Butterfly (2015), and has tributed him multiple times over the years. He took Drake's slander of the rapper to heart, and incorporated it into his number one hit "Not Like Us." "You think the Bay 'gon let you disrespect 'Pac, n**ga," he raps. "I think that Oakland show gon' be your last stop, n**ga."

Drake Continues To Troll Kendrick Lamar On Instagram

Kendrick Lamar worked in yet another dig at Drake during his "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth. He changed the lyrics to "Euphoria" to send a message directly to the 6 God: return Tupac's ring and the Compton king will afford him some respect. Naturally, Drake rejected the offer. Instead, he's decided to double down on the Lamar trolling with his new shirt. "Only God Can Judge Me" is a song from Tupac's penultimate album, All Eyez on Me, and the kind of grandiose sentiment that the 6 God would apply to his own legacy.