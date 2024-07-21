Drake Fans React To His New BMW That Looks Suspiciously Like Tupac's

We can't help but wonder how Kendrick would react to this...

Drake recently hung out with 50 Cent in Toronto and seemed to have a great time, but one of his most talked-about social media posts from this session has nothing to do with Fif. Instead, fans raised their eyebrows at a black BMW that he featured on his Instagram Story, which many felt looks suspiciously similar to the BMW in which Tupac Shakur was tragically shot and killed in 1996. But just like with many other things related to these two MCs and a certain Compton lyricist in 2024, things aren't that simple. It's not even the same model as the 'Pac one, but maybe the image and similarity alone is what Drizzy intended.

Of course, we're referring to the mentions of Tupac's ring and Drake's use of a 'Pac A.I. voice during the 6ix God's beef with Kendrick Lamar. During K.Dot's "The Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles, he changed one of his lyrics in the "Euphoria" diss track to the following: "Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect." This came after the West Coast legend's estate threatened legal action against the Toronto superstar for replicating his voice without consent, which Aubrey then accused Kendrick of setting up.

Drake's Suspiciously Familiar BMW

Even though this and other social media jabs have folks thinking that Drake still wants smoke with Kendrick Lamar, the biggest likelihood is that these attacks will remain as Internet jokes and probably not manifest in full-on diss tracks. According to DJ Akademiks, he's looking forward to giving fans "what they love" from him, which could include a Kendrick subliminal. But this phrasing suggests that the OVO mogul will focus on making great music and being the versatile force that fans can't get enough of. Only time will tell...

Meanwhile, Drake has some financial opportunities and offers to consider as well that aren't a curiously evocative BMW purchase. Lupe Fiasco recently suggested that he should buy Dame Dash's shares in Reasonable Doubt by Jay-Z. "@champagnepapi will keep it safe for generations to come,"he posited. "This is grail and influenced an innumerable amount of rappers to see it peddle such a lack of grace genuinely hurts my feelings a little bit. But also on savages s**t f**k it…either donate it to a museums for safekeeping or seriously let Drake make an offer so he can put in where it needs to be. Or just keep the s**t OG you should be infinitely proud of this. Without it there is no me as I am and I'm sure other MC's will agree."