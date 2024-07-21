Drake Is Getting Back To Giving Fans "What They Love From Me," DJ Akademiks Reveals

Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
DJ Akademiks has given some insight in Drake's next move.

Drake is apparently getting back to making the type of music that his fans want to hear, according to DJ Akademiks. The streamer recently discussed what he's heard from the Toronto rapper regarding his plans for new music. In doing so, he revealed what Drake had to say about his next direction.

"You can say this is a confirmed thing," Akademiks began. "This is him to me. He says, 'Yo Ak, I’m back to giving everybody who loves me what they love from me.' That's a direct quote. Y'all got it. That's as much as I can say that he said." When the clip made its way to X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed responses to the news. "Bro been telling his fans he’s gonna go to his old sound for the last 3 albums I don’t believe it," one user wrote. Another said: "I hope so, I personally want a drake/wayne collab album tbh that’s something like NWTS imo."

Drake Attends Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It's far from the first time Akademiks has teased knowing about new music coming from Drake in recent weeks. He previously suggested that the "Family Matters" rapper is planning on sneak dissing Kendrick Lamar at some point soon. “It’s really never over. I can’t wait to hear the first sneak diss," he said. "Matter of fact, I won’t even tell y’all what I heard but the first sneak diss Drake got that’s dissing Kendrick, how he positions it, that’s going to be interesting.” He has been feuding with Lamar for several months.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Drake's Plans

Check out Akademiks' latest comments on new music above.

