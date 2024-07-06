Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Video Skyrockets As LA Library Jokes About "Retiring" Owls

The Los Angeles Public Library uses an owl puppet mascot for their kids' programming, but Kendrick Lamar might change their minds.

Kendrick Lamar struck gold with his "Not Like Us" music video, which continues to rack up millions of more views after its initial massive launch. For those curious, the visuals are currently sitting at around 24 and a half million views as of writing this article, and fans are still breaking it all down. But who know that K.Dot whacking an OVO owl piñata in the video, one of his many trolls against Drake, would even get the shushing librarians involved? Moreover, the Los Angeles Public Library recently joked on its TikTok page that they might retire their owl puppet mascot as a result.

Furthermore, this puppet was one that the library used for children's programming, which makes the "Certified PDF-file" bar on "Not Like Us" sting even more. It's all probably just a joke, as this owl was a part of the L.A. public library long before Kendrick Lamar and Drake started trading diss tracks. But as fans continue to theorize on what potential album hints there are in the music video, it broke records and captivated so much of the culture. It broke the record for the most views for a rap video within 24 hours this year, and we're sure it stacks up to other viral visual treatments over the past few years, as well.

The Los Angeles Public Library (Cheekily) Stands With Kendrick Lamar

In addition to this, there were plenty of other details and jabs in the "Not Like Us" music video for fans to take note of. One of the main angles is that of Dave Free co-directing this with Kendrick Lamar, as the duo stands tall against Drake's claims that there's friction. Specifically, on tracks like "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6," Drizzy claims that the Compton lyricist's son with his partner is actually Free's. Speaking of which...

"Not Like Us" Music Video Is Hitting Big