Kendrick Lamar Hits 3 Million Views On "Not Like Us" Music Video In Just 2 Hours

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
The view count is at 13 million as of writing this article, and we're sure that OVO Stans are hitting Kendrick Lamar with bot allegations.

Get ready for a whole lot more debate, discourse, and clap-backs, because the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef is not quite over yet. Moreover, K.Dot just dropped the highly anticipated "Not Like Us" music video, and to absolutely no one's surprise, it blew up like a fake room full of fireworks on Fourth of July. In fact, it surpassed 3 million views in just about two hours, and 14 hours after its release, it's currently sitting at 13 million views as of writing this article. Of course, the numbers aren't everything, but the positive responses to this visual across the board indicates that it's a pretty big hit with fans.

On the other hand, this is notable because of the many claims of stream botting and fake engagement that Kendrick Lamar fans and Drake fans have hit each other with over the course of this battle. However, a lot of the big conversations have been accusations from OVO to TDE. As such, the wild success of this "Not Like Us" music video comes with a potential asterisk next to it, although the proof behind these claims is questionable. Still, even without bots, it's hard to imagine a world in which this wouldn't cause a major splash, so what are we really fighting over here?

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Music Video Skyrockets On Impact

Instead, most fans decided to point out some of their favorite moments and most relevant "attacks" in the "Not Like Us" music video. Chief among these discussion topics is easily the inclusion of Kendrick Lamar's family, with his partner Whitney Alford and their two kids dancing together in an equal showing of wholesomeness and hateful trolling. Fans reacted quite excitedly to this due to Drake's disses about the Compton lyricist's family on tracks like "Family Matters." Seems like a picture said more than a thousand words when it came to responding to these allegations.

Regardless, with a new song preview at the beginning, the big thing that the "Not Like Us" music video also achieved was a little bit more hope that we'll get a Kendrick Lamar project this year. Many became delusional and thought it would drop last night, but alas, the world is not so perfect. So folks are waiting patiently on that, and to see what Drake has to say about all this. But there are so many cool moments with this visual treatment that will probably have fans rewinding for a while.

