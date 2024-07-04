Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Music Video Teasers Have Drake Fans Up In Arms

BYCaroline Fisher1076 Views
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake attends "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Kendrick Lamar recently gave his supporters a first look at his "Not Like Us" visuals.

Last month, it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar was in the process of shooting a new music video for his track "Not Like Us." He was spotted filming it in Compton alongside a huge crowd of fans and peers, leaving fans eager to see what was to come. An official release date for the video has yet to be revealed, though supporters recently got an exciting first look with some teaser photos.

In one of them, Kendrick is seen swinging at an owl-shaped piñata. "No OVH*es were harmed in the making of this video," a disclaimer at the bottom of the image reads. Of course, this has gotten Kendrick fans more anxious than ever to see the video. Drake fans, on the other hand, aren't happy.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Bashes OVO Piñata In First Look At "Not Like Us" Video

Kendrick Lamar Teases "Not Like Us" Music Video

As the photos make their rounds on social media, X users are weighing in, and not all of their reactions are positive. While some commenters are criticizing Kendrick for seemingly cropping part of his son's face out of one of the images, others think his fiancée Whitney Alford looks downtrodden.

Many commenters also simply argue that the beef has gotten old, and are accusing Kendrick of milking it for streams. Regardless, Kendrick is sure to have plenty of support whenever he finally decides to drop the highly anticipated video. After all, he just reignited his fanbase with his explosive "Pop Out" show in LA, a massive donation to various charities, and more.

Drake Fans React To First Look At Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Music Video

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar giving fans a first look at his upcoming "Not Like Us" music video? Are you looking forward to seeing when it finally drops? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some Drake fans' reactions down below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford Will Appear In "Not Like Us" Video

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
