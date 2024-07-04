Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Music Video Teasers Have Drake Fans Up In Arms

Kendrick Lamar recently gave his supporters a first look at his "Not Like Us" visuals.

Last month, it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar was in the process of shooting a new music video for his track "Not Like Us." He was spotted filming it in Compton alongside a huge crowd of fans and peers, leaving fans eager to see what was to come. An official release date for the video has yet to be revealed, though supporters recently got an exciting first look with some teaser photos.

In one of them, Kendrick is seen swinging at an owl-shaped piñata. "No OVH*es were harmed in the making of this video," a disclaimer at the bottom of the image reads. Of course, this has gotten Kendrick fans more anxious than ever to see the video. Drake fans, on the other hand, aren't happy.

Kendrick Lamar Teases "Not Like Us" Music Video

As the photos make their rounds on social media, X users are weighing in, and not all of their reactions are positive. While some commenters are criticizing Kendrick for seemingly cropping part of his son's face out of one of the images, others think his fiancée Whitney Alford looks downtrodden.

Many commenters also simply argue that the beef has gotten old, and are accusing Kendrick of milking it for streams. Regardless, Kendrick is sure to have plenty of support whenever he finally decides to drop the highly anticipated video. After all, he just reignited his fanbase with his explosive "Pop Out" show in LA, a massive donation to various charities, and more.

Drake Fans React To First Look At Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Music Video