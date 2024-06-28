Kendrick Lamar, pgLang & Free Lunch Team Up To Donate $200K To LA Charities

Kendrick Lamar continues to give back.

Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" show continues to make waves in not only music but also in various communities across Los Angeles. For the performance, the Compton-born rapper was joined by several of his peers onstage, uniting artists from different backgrounds for a truly historic night. His impact didn't stop there, however. It was recently revealed that he, pgLang, Tim Hinshaw’s Free Lunch, and other artists teamed up for a massive donation. Reportedly, they pooled together a whopping $200K, which will go toward multiple charities and community initiatives in the LA area.

“We haven’t seen this type of Unity on the West since we lost our brother Nipsey Hussle,” Hinshaw told Billboard. “As Dot said on stage, this moment was bigger than a back and forth; it was about supporting each other and showing the world that we could come together for a greater cause. All of these organizations play a pivotal role in the development of our community and the hope is that we all continue to support them moving forward.”

Kendrick Lamar Spreads The Wealth

Kendrick Lamar smiles alongside Jay Rock, center, in between filming for the the music video for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

DJ Mustard also shared some heartfelt words with the outlet about the generous donation. “The Pop Out concert had a significant impact on the city, unifying West Coast hip-hop, providing a platform for emerging talent, celebrating Black culture, and revitalizing the local music scene,” he explained. “It garnered global attention but also allowed us artists to give back to different programs based around South L.A. and put L.A. back in the driver’s seat for music, something that’s been long overdue.”