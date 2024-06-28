Kendrick Lamar, pgLang & Free Lunch Team Up To Donate $200K To LA Charities

BYCaroline Fisher412 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud Miami 2022
Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida
Kendrick Lamar continues to give back.

Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" show continues to make waves in not only music but also in various communities across Los Angeles. For the performance, the Compton-born rapper was joined by several of his peers onstage, uniting artists from different backgrounds for a truly historic night. His impact didn't stop there, however. It was recently revealed that he, pgLang, Tim Hinshaw’s Free Lunch, and other artists teamed up for a massive donation. Reportedly, they pooled together a whopping $200K, which will go toward multiple charities and community initiatives in the LA area.

“We haven’t seen this type of Unity on the West since we lost our brother Nipsey Hussle,” Hinshaw told Billboard. “As Dot said on stage, this moment was bigger than a back and forth; it was about supporting each other and showing the world that we could come together for a greater cause. All of these organizations play a pivotal role in the development of our community and the hope is that we all continue to support them moving forward.”

Read More: Camila Cabello Gives Her Hot Take On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Kendrick Lamar Spreads The Wealth

Kendrick Lamar smiles alongside Jay Rock, center, in between filming for the the music video for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

DJ Mustard also shared some heartfelt words with the outlet about the generous donation. “The Pop Out concert had a significant impact on the city, unifying West Coast hip-hop, providing a platform for emerging talent, celebrating Black culture, and revitalizing the local music scene,” he explained. “It garnered global attention but also allowed us artists to give back to different programs based around South L.A. and put L.A. back in the driver’s seat for music, something that’s been long overdue.”

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar, pgLang, Tim Hinshaw’s Free Lunch, and other artists donating $200K to various charities and community initiatives around LA? Do you hope to see more artists using their platforms for a good cause? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lord Jamar Agrees With Kendrick Lamar On Drake's Use Of The N-Word

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 1MusicKendrick Lamar Sparks Debate Online After Filming "Not Like Us" Video In L.A.8.2K
5BESTMOMENTS Kendrick Lamar Pop OutMusicKendrick Lamar's The Pop Out: The 5 Best Moments6.7K
2014 Budweiser Made In America Festival - Day 1 - Los AngelesMusicKendrick Lamar Jokes That ScHoolboy Q's Daughter Is Already Taller Than Him During "Not Like Us" Shoot14.4K
Body Count Perform In BerlinMusicIce-T Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Gang Truce" Concert To A "Cure For Cancer"5.6K