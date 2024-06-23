Kendrick Lamar Sparks Debate Online After Filming "Not Like Us" Video In L.A.

Are fans getting tired of "Not Like Us?"

Kendrick Lamar has social media once again debating the feud between himself and Drake after taking to the streets of Los Angeles to film a new music video for his hit diss track, "Not Like Us." While many fans are continuing to support him, others are beginning to feel the song is getting played out. The conversation comes after Lamar hosted The Pop Out - Ken & Friends in his hometown, earlier this week.

"As a Kendrick fan this getting played out too much like it’s every I go," one user admitted under a post from HNHH, while another added: "Sh*t playin everywhere at all times made me hate the beat." One joked: "He must really hate Drake to be out in La heat in that leather jacket." Other fans still maintained their support for Drake despite the recent events. "Don’t let this distract you from the fact that Drake won the biggest rap beef," one wrote. "He lyrically destroyed Metro Kendrick + 20 other in front of the [world emoji] but y’all not ready for that convo tho."

Kendrick Lamar Performs At "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" Concert

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

During The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, Lamar continued to target Drake by performing "Euphoria," "6:16 in LA," and "Not Like Us." "Y'all ain't gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast, huh? Oh, y'all ain't gonna let nobody mock and imitate our legends, huh?" he asked at one point on stage. He finished the night by performing his biggest hit, "Not Like Us," several times over. Lamar also brought Dr. Dre on stage to introduce the song. He was one of many high-profile guests to perform during the night, in addition to Tyler, the Creator, Steve Lacy, and Ab-Soul, among others.

Kendrick Lamar Films New Music Video In Los Angeles