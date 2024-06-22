Bobbi Althoff Seemingly Pulls Up To Kendrick Lamar's Music Video Shoot In Compton

All this info is pretty speculative and unconfirmed, but if the Internet got it right this time, "Not Like Us" is looking like an ironic shoot.

There are a lot of rumors surrounding a Kendrick Lamar music video shoot in Compton this weekend, and there's very little concrete information to go by. The big assumption is that this will be for "Not Like Us," but it's also possible that it's for another project or track entirely, so we'll have to wait and see. However, if it is for the Mustard-produced Drake diss track, it will be one heck of an ironic shoot from what the shindig's rumored guest list indicates. Moreover, new clips of Bobbi Althoff with YG and a big crowd emerged online which placed her in Compton for this video shoot.

Furthermore, she obviously sticks out like a sore thumb in the clips below, and if she really is going to be in a Kendrick Lamar music video, we're sure that "Not Like Us" would point out this contrast in quite the ironic or playful manner. But it still seems pretty bizarre, so we'll need more context by the time (or if) this rumored visual drops. For those unaware, Bobbi Althoff rose to fame as a social media personality and interviewer with an awkward humor and casual demeanor to her. It got her both love and hate all over the Internet, and also landed her an interview with none other than Drake that then resulted in an allegedly soured relationship with a lot of salacious and odd claims emerging about them.

Bobbi Althoff In "Bompton," Possibly For Kendrick Lamar Music Video Shoot

As such, this all sounds like a recipe for a master Drake troll if this is really Kendrick Lamar's move and plan for it, albeit one that could blow up in his face easily. Like we mentioned before, we're going to need to understand the context behind this in a pretty crystal clear manner. Regardless, this is part of the massive hype that "The Pop Out" reignited on Juneteenth in Los Angeles, so we'll see what happens with the alleged music video. Maybe there's an inside joke here that we can't understand yet.

Meanwhile, Drake hasn't said much about Kendrick Lamar's recent moves, except a potential message in an IG Story message to his head of security and OVO member Chubbs. The thought of his reaction to Bobbi Althoff possibly linking up with K.Dot is quite comical. Does Drizzy want some due credit for putting Althoff on, or does he expect loyalty from her? Either way, we'd expect a subliminal about her being "not like" them at some point.

