Ryan Garcia Claims Bobbi Althoff Had Sex With Drake

Garcia claims this is what prompted Althoff's divorce.

Ryan Garcia v Oscar Duarte

Ryan Garcia has been acting erratically on social media as of late. Overall, fans are very concerned about his behavior. There have been situations where it seemed like he may even die. Meanwhile, there have been other instances where he has beefed with Diddy, Kanye West, and a plethora of others. Although some people think it is promo for his upcoming fight, others are very worried. He won't stop tweeting, and when he does tweet, it isn't innocent. Sometimes, he is even making some pretty heavy allegations against people.

For instance, Garcia recently took to Twitter where he tried to expose Bobbi Althoff, whom he recently did an interview with. As you can see down below, Garcia claimed that Althoff had sex with Drake, which subsequently led to her divorce. Overall, this is a rumor that has existed for a while. Ever since her bedroom interview with Drake, people have assumed that she and Drizzy hooked up. She has denied this to be the case, but Garcia couldn't help but claim the contrary.

Ryan Garcia Continues To Be Controversial

Furthermore, Garcia came out and made the claim that he kissed Althoff. He even leaked texts from her, although they are all innocent texts in which she attempts to set up an interview. Needless to say, Garcia is for the drama right now. Although it seems like this is because he is not in a sound state of mind. Whatever the case may be, Garcia is causing controversy online, and it has people intrigued about his next match, which goes down on Saturday, April 20th.

Let us know what you think of the Ryan Garcia situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is in a sound state of mind right now? Should he still fight Devin Haney given everything that has been said as of late? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

