Bobbi Althoff Responds To Claims She Copied Funny Marco, Says She Never Watched Him Before

Bobbi Althoff also gave Marco a plastic bag full of cash during their interview.

BYCole Blake
2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Presented By The Hartford Live At SXSW

Bobbi Althoff has denied the claims she copied Funny Marco's interview style, arguing that she had never heard of him before she started her own show. She discussed the accusations while speaking with the comedian on his podcast, Open Thoughts.

“I say to that, that you took my stuff,” she joked during the episode. “No, I know you didn’t. But to be fair, I couldn’t take your stuff because I had never seen you at all when I was already doing [videos].” She added that she found Marco's work through a friend who described the two of them as "so similar."

Bobbi Althoff Attends People's Choice Awards

Bobbi Althoff at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Fans of both had plenty of positive responses to the interview. In the comments section on YouTube, one popular comment reads: “That was a fun interview. Suki showing up was funny too. And Bobbi was actually smiling which is crazy. 10/10.” Another user wrote: “He gave real advice about the forms of supports, I feel like he broke character to have that real moment.” Althoff previously spoke with Marco on her own podcast, Really Good Podcast. Check out their full conversation below.

Bobbi Althoff Speaks With Funny Marco

In other Althoff news, she recently went through a divorce from her husband, Cory. She confirmed their split in a statement on Instagram, earlier this month. “As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife,” she wrote. “Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person. While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Bobbi Althoff on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]

