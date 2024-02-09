Drake Isn't To Blame For Bobbi Althoff's Divorce, Source Insists

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Bobbi Althoff's husband Cory filed for divorce after four years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Reportedly, he's seeking joint custody of their two children and checked off on neither party receiving spousal support. While Althoff has managed to keep her personal life mostly under wraps since skyrocketing to fame with The Really Good Podcast, fans and critics alike were overwhelmingly curious about what could have prompted the breakup.

Of course, some speculated that Althoff's viral interview with Drake could have been to blame. Users note that Cory said they separated in July of 2023 in his filing, which is around the time the interview was posted. Shortly after the interview blew up, however, it was deleted. This led to a great deal of gossip, rumors of beef between Althoff and Drake, and more.

Source Alleges That Bobbi & Drake Had A Falling Out

Some even speculated that Drake and Althoff had gotten a bit too close for Cory's comfort, though she denied this. According to TMZ, she's telling the truth. Recently, the outlet chatted with a source who claimed that Drake and Althoff had a falling out after their interview. Allegedly, this was prompted by Drake inviting Althoff to his concert, and only offering her general admission. During her recent appearance on Keke Palmer's podcast, Althoff implied that she and Drake have made up since. The source alleges that they haven't, however.

Following news of the divorce, Althoff took to Instagram to share a statement. "As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce," it begins. "As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person. While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him." What do you think of fans speculating that Drake is to blame for Bobbi Althoff and her ex's split? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

