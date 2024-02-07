Bobbi Althoff's Husband Files For Divorce After Four Years Of Marriage

Since skyrocketing to fame for her awkward celebrity interviews, Bobbi Althoff's life has changed quite a bit. After sitting down with Funny Marco, she went on to interview the likes of Drake, Lil Yachty, Offset, and more. Aside from her massively successful podcast, The Really Good Podcast, Althoff is also a mother of two young children.

Evidently, not everything in the personality's life has been smooth sailing as of late, however. Her children's father, Cory, recently filed for divorce after roughly four years of marriage. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, he filed this week, noting that they separated in July of last year. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Reportedly, Cory is looking for joint physical and legal custody of their little ones and opted to check off on neither party receiving spousal support.

Read More: Sukihana Teaches Bobbi Althoff How To Dance In Hilarious Clip From Upcoming Interview: Watch

Bobbi Althoff Interviews Sukihana

Further details on what prompted the spit remain unclear at the time of writing. Since blowing up in 2023, Althoff has chosen to keep her personal life mostly under wraps, particularly when it came to her relationship with her husband. She did share photos of the two of them on social media occasionally, however. He serves as the senior vice president of software development programs at CompTIA. He's also a speaker, as well as the author of two books.

Elsewhere in the world of Bobbi Althoff, the California native recently sat down with Sukihana for an interview. As expected, Suki's outspoken personality made her a hilarious guest. She taught Althoff how to dance, warned her that eating too many fries could result in a "big back," and more. What do you think of the news of Bobbi Althoff and her husband Cory's divorce? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff & Drake Beef Rumours Come Up During Podcaster's Keke Palmer Interview: Watch

[Via]