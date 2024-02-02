Sukihana Teaches Bobbi Althoff How To Dance In Hilarious Clip From Upcoming Interview: Watch

Sukihana has been increasing her stardom over the last year. Overall, a lot of this has to do with her work on reality television. However, she has also been showcasing her prowess as an artist. Although some might not like he extremely vulgar lyrics, there is no doubt that she knows what she is doing. Her and Sexyy Red have proven to be an awesome duo, and they continue to subvert expectations with their tracks. If anything, Suki is an artist you should continue paying attention to.

As it turns out, Sukihana got to sit down with Bobbi Althoff for an interview. Clearly, the claims of Althoff falling off came a bit too soon. In fact, these two have actually hung out together in the past. As we reported previously, they were at the club together, although it was definitely a bit awkward. Now, the two have reunited, and they are sitting down for a conversation that we're sure is going to be interesting. In a new clip that surfaced online, Suki found out whether or not Bobbi has rhythm.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff & Sukihana's Strip Club Adventure Looked Unsurprisingly Awkward

Sukihana x Bobbi

Bobbi was quick to say that she can't dance and it is due to a lack of rhythmic timing. That is when Suki started clapping and asked if Althoff could keep time. Interestingly enough, Althoff passed the test and Suki was very impressed. Subsequently, Suki got up and taught Althoff some dance moves. Althoff did it apprehensively and it was clear that she was correct in her own assessment of her dancing. Regardless, it seemed like they were having a good time, with Suki writing, "I think suki and Bobbi together is the best of both worlds."

Hopefully, we get the full interview very soon. In the meantime, let us know your expectations for it, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Sukihana's Baby Daddy Claims That She's Hiding Their Child From Him