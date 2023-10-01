Bobbi Althoff & Sukihana’s Strip Club Adventure Looked Unsurprisingly Awkward

Being uncomfortable is apparently just in Bobbi’s nature.

BYHayley Hynes
Bobbi Althoff & Sukihana’s Strip Club Adventure Looked Unsurprisingly Awkward

Bobbi Althoff's podcast has sent the 26-year-old speedily skyrocketing into the inner circles of Hollywood, but that doesn't mean everyone is a fan of her work. The young woman has been sitting down with some of the biggest names in hip-hop over the past few months, asking them notoriously awkward questions and bickering through uncomfortable small talk. Drake previously sat down with Althoff. However, his interview is no longer streaming after rumours of a sexual relationship between the pair began flying. Elsewhere, she's also spoken to Lil Yachty, and more recently, Offset.

As reactions to her video with the former Migo continue to pour in, it seems Althoff isn't feeling any worry about the negativity. To celebrate her success, she went out on the town with a group of friends, though it's obvious in the video below that her awkward nature follows her outside of recording her Really Good Podcast episodes too. On Saturday (September 30) evening, salacious reality starlet Sukihana posted a tweet that finds her turning up on stage at the strip club, Althoff standing alongside her, looking stiff as ever with her arms crossed.

Read More: Sukihana Claps Back At Haters Calling Her Ugly: “Where?”

Sukihana Shows Bobbi Althoff How to Put on a Show at the Strip Club

As Suki's "Eating" blares in the background, the L&HH star gives Althoff an aggressive pat on the back to encourage her to dance along. "D**k all in my booty hole, I finna get my a** bleached / I don't want yo' kids, ni**a, put 'em on my a** cheeks," the single's NSFW lyrics go. Though a small smirk appears on the media personality's face, she doesn't give in to moving along with the infectious beat. Instead, she stands in the same position while patrons throw money at Suki and her friends.

During her uncomfortable conversation with Offset on The Really Good Podcast last month, Bobbi Althoff found herself falling victim to the rapper's quick wit. Not only did he compare her to an unseasoned piece of chicken, but he also roasted the mother of one over her "basic" style choices. Read what Cardi B's husband had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Roasted By Offset For Her Outfit: “You Put That Together?”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.