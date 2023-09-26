Jemele Hill Claims Offset & Bobbi Althoff Interview Reveals How “Hip-Hop Journalism Has Been Practically Erased”

Jemele Hill is someone who never shies away from sharing her opinion. As someone who made a name for themself on ESPN, she is no stranger to the world of punditry. Moreover, she is now a writer for The Atlantic, where she is able to share her opinions with a wide audience. Additionally, her opinions go well beyond just sports at this point. For instance, she recently gave her take on an upcoming interview between Bobbi Althoff and Offset.

Althoff has caught a lot of flack over the last couple of months due to her proximity to hip-hop. Some people feel as though she is making fun of hip-hop. Furthermore, there are those who think her irreverent style showcases a contempt for the culture as a whole. Needless to say, she is not on everyone's good side. After a clip of her interview with Offset began getting traction online, Hill spoke out about Althoff and the larger issue that plagues hip-hop journalism these days.

Jemele Hill Speaks

"I don’t find these types of interviews particularly enjoyable or interesting," Hill said. "Instead it just sadly points out how real hip hop journalism has been practically erased. Some of the media teams behind these artists aren’t interested in them sitting down with credible people who know how to tell stories and do quality interviews. Then they wonder why an artist’s real story goes untold, neglected or that artist is misunderstood." This subsequently led to some discourse in the replies. Although, Hill stood strong on her opinion, proclaiming that these artists could do interviews with anyone, and fans would still flock to it.

At this point, Althoff's interview style and guests are always going to be a hot topic of debate. For now, however, she is staying true to what she wants to do, and that won't change anytime soon. Let us know what you think of Hill's opinion, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

