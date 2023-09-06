Drake Accused Of Getting Bobbi Althoff’s Interview Taken Down By New Fan Theory

A fan theory going around on TikTok has put forth the idea that Drake got his recent interview with Bobbi Althoff taken down. A user on the platform explained in a lengthy video that they think the reason he played an extended clip of Tyga’s “Rack City” during the interview was so it could be copyright struck afterward.

“Drake paid her travel to come to his location,” the TikToker, whose username is @PhotogSteve81, began. “Negotiated where his team would produce, film and control mostly everything about the podcast. He then goes on to play Tyga’s ‘Rack City.’ He specifically leaves it playing and airs a very long clip in the episode which now appears to have been his leverage he planted in the beginning.”

Drake Performs Live

He further explained: “Drake’s team reached out to Universal Music Group which owns the rights to ‘Rack City’ and filed a copyright strike against Bobbi’s podcast. They filed it under the terms that YouTube has with Universal Music. This meant that all of the proceeds from the podcast would have to be turned over to Universal Music or Bobbi would be facing a very large lawsuit… Bobbi’s team, realizing they would not be able to monetize their biggest podcast in history, decided to pull the podcast.” Check out the full explanation of the theory below.

Fans Theorize Drake's "Mastermind" Plan

Despite being extremely popular, Althoff seemed to pull the full interview shortly after uploading it. Later, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and theories about their fallout began to spread online. While the aforementioned theory posits that "Rack City" was the center of the drama, Althoff sat down with Tyga for their own interview afterward. Other theories have suggested that Drake and Althoff hooked up, but she shot the idea down on Instagram.

