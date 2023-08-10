Bobbi Althoff Shares How She Secured Her Viral Drake Interview

During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, comedian Bobbi Althoff revealed how she was able to secure her famous interview with Drake. The interview blew up immediately after its release a few weeks back, raking in over 10 million views since. The 26-year-old’s podcast, The Really Good Podcast, had only been around since April of this year, but Drake’s episode catapulted her to fame.

She’s since gone on to post interviews with Lil Yachty and Mark Cuban, and is even scheduled to sit down with Tyga next. Althoff’s deadpan humor and aloof attitude make for some of the funniest videos yet. After all, who doesn’t want to see their favorite artists in an incredibly awkward situation. With that being said, Althoff has sparked some debate as to how she managed to land a performer as huge as Drake when she was just starting out. Rumors have been circulating that she’s an industry plant, however, she denies this. According to Althoff, she simply slid into his DMs.

Bobbi Althoff “Decided To Just Go For It”

In June, Althoff interviewed Funny Marco. Apparently, Drake was a fan of what he saw, liking clips of the interview and eventually following Althoff on Instagram. After discovering that Drake was into her content, she decided to take a chance and ask him if he wanted to be interviewed. “I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot. I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes,” she explained. “He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode.”

Elsewhere in her Cosmopolitan interview, Althoff revealed how she prepares to sit down with all these celebs. “There’s no prep,” she explained, “and that’s the fun of it.” She continued, “I think that’s why celebrities are down to do it. They know it’s a character, and we just wing it. It’s not a real interview. I’m not trying to get hard-hitting information about you — I’m not trying to uncover anything. It’s just a conversation. It’s really a parody of a good interview.”

