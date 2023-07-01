Drake Trolls Elliott Wilson Over Recent Interview Criticism

Drake has responded to Elliott Wilson’s recent criticism of his interview choices. In doing so, he commented on a video of Wilson speaking with Trippie Redd on the ground at Rolling Loud. Wilson had complained about the Toronto rapper only doing interviews with people outside of hip-hop culture.

“Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud [laughing emojis],” Drake commented on a post from DJ Akademiks. “Just admit the youth took over big dog.”

Drake Performs In The U.K.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – MARCH 23: Drake performs at The SSE Hydro on March 23, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)

As for Wilson’s original criticism, he gave his take on Twitter, last week. “Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat. Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me,” Wilson said at the time. He was referencing a recent sit-down Drake did with Lil Yachty.

Wilson’s comments also came after Drake sat down for a viral interview with Bobbi Althoff. In the discussion, the two kept things light while joking about the rapper’s love life, his net worth, Tyga’s music, and more while laying in bed for the podcast, The Really Good Podcast.

Drake Responds To Elliott Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Speaking of Lil Yachty, Bobbi Althoff also recently teased that he will be the next guest on her growing show. She shared multiple clips of their conversation on Instagram over the weekend while teasing a Thursday release for the episode. Drake is currently on the road for the It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage. Check out his response to Wilson on Instagram above.

