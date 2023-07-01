Through his radio shows, co-signs, and social media statements, Drake fancies himself to be a bit of a tastemaker. Moreover, he recently tapped into that mode during a snippet of an upcoming interview with social media star Bobbi Althoff. It’s unclear how they got to the topic of Tyga, but the 6 God asked Althoff what her favorite song from the Compton rapper. However, it seems like the TikTok star only knew him for dating Kylie Jenner, and Drizzy took the chance to play her one of his songs. Hilariously enough, he played one of his biggest hits, “Rack City,” but unfortunately that’s where the clip ends, so we don’t see the interviewer’s reaction.

Furthermore, a lot of people are looking forward to this conversation since an awkward moment between them recently went viral. In it, Althoff makes a joke about Drake buying her a flight back home, to which he responds that he could. Then, she made a joke about the flight being “nonstop,” a reference to one of his hits off of his 2018 album Scorpion. It made for a pretty funny moment, albeit one in which Althoff suggested that she doesn’t really listen to a lot of his music to begin with.

Drake Puts Bobbi Althoff On To Tyga

Regardless, this just adds to Drake’s limited but often controlled and deliberate interactions and appearances in press-style conversations. After all, it’s much more likely for him to express himself on social media, throughout concert appearances, and other routes rather than an interview. Of course, the Canadian superstar has the deep pockets and notoriety to warrant that level of control and a lack of necessity to put his name out there. When he does show up in front of a camera, microphone, or an interviewer’s pen, it usually makes for a deeper or at least more humorously notable exploration of his character.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old is currently on the road with 21 S*vage for their “It’s All A Blur” tour, which has gotten him plenty of press attention. During his show stops, he also teased fans with the release of his next album, For All The Dogs. The OVO mogul has one of the farthest-reaching voices in hip-hop, but his interviews and all that still make for great moments. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

