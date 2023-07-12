Drake has shared some new details about his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. During a recent podcast appearance, the rapper revealed that fans can look forward to seeing an old side of him that they claim to miss. “I’m tired of everybody coming up to me, [saying] ‘man… we miss that old Drake man. We need that old Drake man,'” he explained. “Imma give it to you then,” he told them according to a Tweet by the NFR podcast.

For All The Dogs is believed to come out at some point this year, however, no official release date has been confirmed yet. Recently, Drake also confirmed that he’ll be joined by Nicki Minaj on the album during a stop on his tour. “I got a lot of love for her,” he told his audience, who were also eager to see the reunion.

Drake Says He’s Tired Of Fans Asking For The “Old Drake”

Drake also recently set off on his “It’s All A Blur” tour alongside his Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage. The artists will make several stops across the U.S. and Canada, with notable dates in Brooklyn, Washington, Los Angeles, and more. It’s been clear that fans are loving the tour, with recent reports of them lining up hours in advance to score spots to see him perform. He kicked off the tour with a show in Chicago, and was quickly met by phones, shoes, bras, and more being thrown at him onstage. One fan even sobbed at one of his recent shows.

Drake has been giving the tour everything he’s got, recently performing overtime in Detroit at his own expense. According to reports, each minute he went over the scheduled time cost him $10K. Further, he ended up with a bill for roughly $230K by the end of the night. It didn’t seem to bother the rapper, however, who was committed to giving his fans a great show. It’s $10,000 a minute to stay in this building past curfew,” he told the crowd, “I don’t give a f***. We’re doing this whole song, let’s go.”

