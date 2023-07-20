Drake Proves He’s “For All The Dogs,” Rocks Doberman Mask

Drake wore a dog mask today.

BYCaroline Fisher
Drake Proves He’s “For All The Dogs,” Rocks Doberman Mask

Drake recently showed off an interesting new look. While leaving his hotel today (July 20), the rapper was spotted wearing a doberman mask. He also paired it with a Yankees jersey and a glass of wine. The mask could have been a nod to his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, which he’s been teasing lately. The Toronto native also could have just not been in the mood to be photographed.

The photos were captured ahead of Drake’s performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, which is scheduled for tonight. He kicked off the tour earlier this month, which also features his Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage. They’ll make over 50 stops across the U.S and Canada, with notable dates at Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Desert Diamond Arena, and more. Earlier this week, Drake even brought out a very special guest at his Brooklyn show, Lil Yachty.

Read More: Drake Interview Made Bobbi Althoff Miss Her Daughter’s First Birthday, She Says

Drake Continues To Tease His New Album

Last week, Drake shared some new details of his upcoming album. He claimed that fans will get to experience “the old him” on For All The Dogs, which is expected to be released sometime this year. “I’m tired of everybody coming up to me, [saying] ‘man… we miss that old Drake man. We need that old Drake man,’” he explained. “Imma give it to you then.”

He also says he created the album to go along with his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, which he wrote in collaboration with Samir. “I made an album to go with the book,” he wrote, “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.” He also recently confirmed that Nicki Minaj will be making an appearance on the new LP. “Me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her,” Drake told a crowd on his tour.

Read More: Drake Links Up With Rumored Ex Bernice Burgos & Reminisces On Their Past

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.